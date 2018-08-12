Police nab 162 people in 23-day operation targeting online vice syndicates

SINGAPORE - In an operation that spanned 23 days, 162 people - 157 women and five men aged between 19 and 48 - were arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities.

The police said in a statement on Saturday (Aug 11) that the operation ended on Tuesday. Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and six Police Land Divisions carried out coordinated raids on online vice syndicates at multiple locations across Singapore.

These included condominiums, hotels and residential units in Geylang, Jalan Sultan, Cavenagh Road as well as Balestier Road.

Laptops and mobile phones were seized during the operation and investigations are currently ongoing.

The police added in their statement that the use of Housing Board flats for vice purposes is strictly prohibited and flat owners may face financial penalties or compulsory acquisition of their flat if they were found to be involved in the flat's misuse.

On flat owners who rent out their units, the police said: "Flat owners play an important role in preventing vice in heartlands, and are reminded to conduct regular checks on their tenants to prevent vice activities from proliferating in residential estates."

"Tenants who are found to be involved in the misuse of the flat will not be allowed to rent an HDB flat for five years."



Islandwide raids saw 162 people get nabbed for suspected involvement in vice-related activities. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE



Related Story Residents should keep a lookout for vice in heartland: MPs

Related Story Chasing vice out of the HDB heartland

Flat owners who knowingly rent their places for vice-related activities can be jailed for up to three years' or face a fine of up to $3,000, or face both punishments. Repeat offenders can be sentenced to jail for up to five years, fined up to $5,000 or both.