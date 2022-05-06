Police issue advisory to man for not reporting sex crime by S'pore Catholic order member

SINGAPORE - The police have issued a written advisory to a man, 64, who did not report to them that a boy had been sexually abused in 2007 by another man who was part of a Catholic religious order.

The offender was sentenced to five years' jail on Thursday (May 5) for committing unlawful sexual acts with two teenage boys between 2005 and 2007.

They were aged between 14 and 15 at the time of the offences.

The court heard on Thursday that one of the victims in 2009 confided in the sector leader of the Catholic Order about the sexual abuse, and was asked if he wanted to make a police report but refused.

The perpetrator was then questioned by his religious superior about the allegations and admitted to them. He was suspended and sent for a six-month therapy programme in June 2009 in the United States.

No police report was made against him then.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times on whether legal action would be taken against either the sector leader or the religious superior, the police said: "Upon completion of investigations, the police, in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, issued a written advisory to a 64-year-old man to remind him of his legal obligations under Section 424 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

"Organisations and members of the public are advised to report sexual crime cases to the Police.

"Police investigations are confidential, and police officers are trained to manage victims sensitively and appropriately."

Section 424 of the CPC requires anyone who is aware that certain crimes have been committed or knows of a person's intention to commit such crimes to immediately give that information to the police unless the person has a reasonable excuse.

In a forum letter in November 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said what constitutes a reasonable excuse depends on the facts and circumstances of each case.

It added it was reviewing if and how it could clarify the scope of the term, or allow for exceptions to be made.

Veteran criminal lawyer, Amolat Singh, who has more than 25 years' experience said: "Technically, (the perpetrator's Catholic Order) knew that a crime was committed and there is a duty under the CPC to report it.

"They should not become the final filter that chooses which incident they should report because there is a duty to report to the police who are properly equipped to get to the bottom of things.

"Especially because it could involve other children and parents."