Police issue advisory to man for not reporting sex crime by S'pore Catholic order member

SINGAPORE - The police have issued a written advisory to a man, 64, who did not report to them that a boy had been sexually abused in 2007 by another man who was part of a Catholic religious order.
The offender was sentenced to five years' jail on Thursday (May 5) for committing unlawful sexual acts with two teenage boys between 2005 and 2007.
They were aged between 14 and 15 at the time of the offences.
The court heard on Thursday that one of the victims in 2009 confided in the sector leader of the Catholic Order about the sexual abuse, and was asked if he wanted to make a police report but refused.
The perpetrator was then questioned by his religious superior about the allegations and admitted to them. He was suspended and sent for a six-month therapy programme in June 2009 in the United States.
No police report was made against him then.
Responding to queries from The Straits Times on whether legal action would be taken against either the sector leader or the religious superior, the police said: "Upon completion of investigations, the police, in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, issued a written advisory to a 64-year-old man to remind him of his legal obligations under Section 424 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).
"Organisations and members of the public are advised to report sexual crime cases to the Police.
"Police investigations are confidential, and police officers are trained to manage victims sensitively and appropriately."
Section 424 of the CPC requires anyone who is aware that certain crimes have been committed or knows of a person's intention to commit such crimes to immediately give that information to the police unless the person has a reasonable excuse.
In a forum letter in November 2020, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said what constitutes a reasonable excuse depends on the facts and circumstances of each case.
It added it was reviewing if and how it could clarify the scope of the term, or allow for exceptions to be made.
Veteran criminal lawyer, Amolat Singh, who has more than 25 years' experience said: "Technically, (the perpetrator's Catholic Order) knew that a crime was committed and there is a duty under the CPC to report it.
"They should not become the final filter that chooses which incident they should report because there is a duty to report to the police who are properly equipped to get to the bottom of things.
"Especially because it could involve other children and parents."
On Friday (May 6), a spokesman for the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said Archbishop William Goh was only informed of the case in October 2020.
The spokesman added that the Archbishop had followed protocols after he found out about the abuse involving two teenage boys and instructed that a report be made directly to the Dicastery for Consecrated Life.
It is the body responsible for everything concerning religious orders, in Rome, Italy.
He had also asked for the matter to be referred to the police here.
The spokesman added: "Religious Orders within the Roman Catholic Church are separately constituted and are governed by their own judicial proceedings and administration of law."
The spokesman did not address why those in the religious order did not make a police report when the offences first came to light.
He said some of the questions ST asked were specific to the offender and that an answer would lead to contravening the gag order.
On Thursday, the offender, who was part of a Catholic religious order that established a school in Singapore, pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily having carnal intercourse against the order of nature and one charge under the Children and Young Persons Act.
Details about the man, who is in his 60s, and his victims cannot be disclosed due to a gag order. The gag order also covers the man's designation and appointment and the address of the incident location.
The man committed the sex act on the first victim, whom he taught religious and moral education in lower secondary school, in 2005, and the second victim between April and December 2007.
In March 2020, he returned to Singapore to renew his missionary visa but was unable to return to his posting due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
In late 2020, his history was brought to the attention of the school board.
The chairman of the school's board lodged a police report on May 10 last year, following an internal inquiry.
The police arrested the man on Jan 18 this year.