Police investigating unnatural death at Little India restaurant

Police officers at an alleyway behind the Anjappar Chettinad Restaurant at Little India, where the body of a man in his late 40s was found.ST PHOTO: CHERYL TEH
Police officers at an alleyway behind the Anjappar Chettinad Restaurant at Little India, where the body of a man in his late 40s was found.ST PHOTO: CHERYL TEH
SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a case of unnatural death at Little India after the body of an Indian man was found on Tuesday morning (Nov 3) in a restaurant's kitchen area.

The man, in his late 40s, was found at around 10.30am in the kitchen area of Anjappar Chettinad Restaurant at 76 Race Course Road.

There were wounds on his upper body, suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp object, which was found at the scene.

Investigations into whether the incident was foul play or a suicide are currently under way.

