Police investigating pickpocketing attempt at AMK Hub taxi stand

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating a pickpocketing attempt at a taxi stand at AMK Hub on Thursday afternoon (Feb 14).

In videos sent to citizen journalism website Stomp on Friday, a man could be seen taking a wallet out of another man's pocket as they waited in line for a taxi.

A witness, who wanted to be known only as Ayihtnas, told Stomp that the man had stood very close to the victim and attempted to take the wallet out more than one time. She then started recording a video of the incident.

When the alleged pickpocket started walking away with the wallet, Ayihtnas quickly shouted to alert the victim.

The victim, who identified himself as Mr Tan, said that it was fortunate that Ayihtnas had alerted him.

He chased after the man and managed to get his wallet back.

After looking at the video footage taken by Ayihtnas, Mr Tan made a police report.

He told Stomp: "I just want to share this to warn others that this could happen to them."

The police confirmed with The Straits Times that a police report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.