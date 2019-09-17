Police investigating duo for offences under Public Order Act at Yellow Ribbon Prison Run

SINGAPORE - Two Singaporeans are being investigated for committing offences under the Public Order Act at the Yellow Ribbon Prison Run on Sunday (Sept 15).

The police said on Tuesday that a report was made after the run against the duo, a 38-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.

The two are believed to have taken part in a public assembly or procession without a police permit, which is a criminal offence under the Public Order Act.

Those convicted of such an offence may be fined up to $3,000.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $5,000, the police said.

The police reminded the public that there are proper avenues such as the Speakers' Corner which can be used to carry out public assemblies and speak on issues without the need for a permit, subject to certain conditions being met.