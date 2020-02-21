Taxi driver allegedly strangled and punched in attempted robbery; police investigating

SINGAPORE - The police are investigating an attempted robbery in Hougang on Thursday morning (Feb 20) in which a taxi driver was allegedly strangled and punched by the robber.

The police saidon Friday they received a call on the attempted robbery at 4.58am on Thursday, and that the 54-year-old man was taken to Sengkang General Hospital from Hougang Avenue 6.

Facebook user Muhd Taufiq, who claims to be the taxi driver's son, said in a Facebook post on Thursday that his father was allegedly assaulted by a man who looked to be in his mid-30s.

His father picked the passenger up at Hougang Central Bus Interchange, but was given "abrupt" instructions to stop at a bus stop. There, the passenger was accused of strangling his father from behind the driver's seat and punching his face several times before fleeing the scene.

Mr Taufiq added that his father pressed on the car horn during the altercation to seek help from passers-by but there was no one around.

His father has a fractured nose and rib cage and is warded in the hospital, said Mr Taufiq, who also appealed for eyewitnesses to come forward and assist the police with investigations.