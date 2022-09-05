Two women punched, kicked by strangers at Marquee nightclub; police probing attack

SINGAPORE - Two women were clubbing at the nightclub Marquee together when they were allegedly attacked by at least two men.

One of the women - Ms Leeanne O'Donnell, 23 - posted on Instagram an account of the incident, which happened early on Sunday morning at the club at Marina Bay Sands integrated resort.

She said she was attacked after she tried to help defend the other woman - Ms Julia Wong.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Monday, Ms O'Donnell said she had gone with Ms Wong, 25, to Marquee at 11.45pm on Saturday to meet their friends.

While dancing on a podium at about 2.30am, a man with chin-length hair, who had been at a table in front of the women, approached Ms Wong before punching and pushing her off the metre-high structure, said Ms O’Donnell.

The pair later learnt from eyewitnesses that the attackers had asked Ms Wong for her name but she was punched when she leaned in to hear what they were saying.

Said Ms O'Donnell, a part-time receptionist: "I jumped in to push the guys attacking her away only to be pushed down and kicked as well.

"I was in shock the entire time and could not remember who the attackers were."

They were assaulted for two or three minutes, and it ended when the Marquee bouncers arrived and the attackers fled the scene, said Ms O’Donnell.

Ms O'Donnell was taken by ambulance to Raffles Hospital for treatment.

Later that day, she went for a check-up at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and her hand was put in a cast. She also had to undergo scans on her eyes.

She said the incident left her with a sprained arm, bruises on her face and shoulders, and vision impairment.