Police investigating alleged rental scam of Jurong flat involving multiple victims

SINGAPORE – The police are investigating a case involving a man who allegedly duped victims of over $30,000 in exchange for renting a flat in Jurong.

Multiple reports have been lodged against the ‘landlord’, who has been accused of pocketing rents and deposits from more than 30 groups of victims since 2019, Chinese-language paper Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday.

A 34-year-old accountant, who wanted to be known as Ms Lin, told Shin Min that a man approached her online with an offer for a four-room HDB flat at Block 166A Yung Kuang Road after she posted on a group in March that she was looking for a place to stay.

The man, who called himself Alan, said he was renting out the unit to ease his financial burden as his wife was having a son in Vietnam, Ms Lin said.

After an in-person viewing of the flat, Ms Lin said she transferred $6,400 worth of rent and deposit to the man.

She said: “After signing the agreement, the other party kept delaying the move-in date.

“This was finally extended to May 1, when the landlord told me the day before that he will no longer rent the flat.”

Ms Lin visited the flat to demand for an explanation from the ‘landlord’ and bumped into another group of tenants for the same unit with their belongings at the foot of the block.

The women told her that they had intended to move in that night, Ms Lin told Shin Min.

Another victim, who wanted to be known as Ms Hong, told Shin Min she had transferred $2,300 as a month’s worth of deposit.

The 25-year-old accountant said she intended to rent the flat with two colleagues.

She said the man said he was looking to rent out his unit as his family was shifting to his late father’s flat.

“He initially told us that we could move in the day before. But once we were prepared to move in, he suddenly said we could not do so,” she added.