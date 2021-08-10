Police investigating 88 people after raiding 115 massage and entertainment outlets

SINGAPORE - Between Aug 2 and 8, the police raided four unlicensed KTV-concept outlets located in Ubi Avenue 3, Kaki Bukit Road 1, Lorong 8 Toa Payoh and Desker Road.

They were among 92 massage establishments and 23 public entertainment outlets targeted by the authorities that week.

A total of 88 people are being investigated, said the police on Tuesday evening (Aug 10).

The police are investigating 42 people found in the four KTV-concept outlets for alleged breaches of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

Four men and a woman, aged between 18 and 31, are also being investigated for alleged offences under the Public Entertainments Act and Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act, for allegedly managing unlicensed public entertainment outlets.

A total of 24 massage establishments were believed to have committed various breaches under the Massage Establishments Act and Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The police had found masseuses and customers not wearing masks at four of these premises.

The four places were ordered shut for 10 days and fined $1,000 each while the customers will be fined $300 each for breaching safe management measures.

Investigations against 46 people, including operators, masseuses and customers, are ongoing.

Under the Massage Establishments Act, those found providing massage services in a massage establishment without a valid licence can be fined $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

For non-compliance with safe distancing measures under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020, offenders can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

If convicted of supplying liquor without a valid licence and providing public entertainment without a valid licence, offenders can be fined up to $20,000 for each offence.