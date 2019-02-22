Police investigating 14-year-old boy for online cheating cases

SINGAPORE - A 14-year-old boy is being investigated by the police for his suspected involvement in a series of online cheating cases.

In a release on Friday (Feb 22), the police said that they received several reports who responded to an online advertisement claiming to sell branded shoes last December.

After the victims made payments via bank transfers, they were unable to contact the seller and did not receive the shoes.

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division conducted follow-up investigations and established the identity of the teenage suspect.

The boy is believed to be involved in at least four cases of online cheating amounting to $890.

The police are investigating the cases.

In the release, police advised members of the public to adopt several measures to avoid falling victim to online purchase scams, including making online purchases only from reputable vendors and to check the company or seller's track record.

They are also advised to avoid giving their bank account numbers, credit card numbers and personal information to people they do not know or have not checked out.

Members of the public can seek scam-related advice by calling the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688 or visiting www.scamalert.sg.