Police investigating 14 liquor retail outlets for flouting sale and consumption rules

Converted makeshift areas for alcohol consumption in liquor retail outlets in Clive Street (left) and Dunlop Street. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
SINGAPORE – Fourteen liquor retail outlets, including some within the Liquor Control Zone in Little India, are under investigation for flouting rules on the consumption and sale of alcohol. This followed police enforcement actions conducted between Oct 28 and Nov 12.

Four of the 14 outlets, in areas such as Clive Street and Dunlop Street, were found to have converted parts of their premises into hidden makeshift areas for customers to gather and consume alcohol, said the police on Nov 23.

This is not permitted as these outlets did not have the licence for liquor consumption on premises.

The trading hours in the retail liquor licence in a Liquor Control Zone run from 7am to 10.30pm from Monday to Friday, and from 7am to 7pm on Saturday, Sunday, the eve of public holidays and public holidays.

A licensee found guilty of contravening the prescribed trading hours within a Liquor Control Zone may be fined up to $10,000 upon conviction.

Supplying liquor without a valid licence carries a fine of up to $20,000. Repeat offenders may be fined up to $20,000, or jailed up to three months, or both.

The police said they will continue to take enforcement action against errant retail outlets, including not renewing or revoking liquor licences for those that are recalcitrant.

