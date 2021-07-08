Police investigating 13 men for taking part in illegal horse-betting activities, ignoring Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE - Police are investigating 13 men for suspected involvement in illegal horse-betting activities and for allegedly not complying with safe distancing measures.

This follows two enforcement operations this month by Woodlands Police Division - in Woodlands on July 3 and in Marsiling July 7.

Cash amounting to more than $3,100 as well as two mobile phones and betting paraphernalia were seized during the operations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that seven of the men, aged 57 to 74, were allegedly involved in illegal betting activities in public in Woodlands Street 82.

The other six men, aged 65 to 82, were allegedly involved in similar activities in Marsiling Rise.

Investigations against all the men are ongoing, the police said on Thursday (July 8).

Under the Betting Act, anyone who bets with a bookmaker can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Those found guilty of bookmaking will be fined between $20,000 and $200,000, as well as imprisoned for not more than five years.

Individuals who do not comply with safe distancing measures may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

"Members of the public are advised to steer clear of all forms of illegal gambling activities and to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously," the police said.