Police Coast Guard commanding officer faces drink driving charge

SINGAPORE – A Police Coast Guard (PCG) commanding officer was charged with one count of drink driving on Thursday.

Lim Tswi-Tsen, 48, a superintendent from PCG’s Gul Region, is accused of committing the offence while driving a car along an East Coast Parkway slip road into Fort Road at around 1.40am on May 27.

He allegedly had at least 49 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the time. The prescribed limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The police told The Straits Times on Friday that following the incident, they swiftly initiated investigations against Lim and transferred him to a non-frontline post.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers of the Singapore Police Force are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct and integrity. We deal accordingly with officers who break the law, including charging them in court.

“We are unable to comment further as the court case is ongoing.”

Lim is expected to plead guilty on Oct 26.

If convicted of drink driving, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.