Maid arrested after CCTV recording shows her dipping toddler's hand in hot pot repeatedly

SINGAPORE - The police have arrested a 30-year-old maid for hurting a 16-month-old toddler under her care.

The maid was arrested on Jan 15 at her employer's home at Block 992B Buangkok Link.

The details of the incident surfaced on Tuesday (Jan 21) after Facebook user Amy Low, 40, uploaded a 46-second-long video recording from a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera in her home. The footage shows the maid dipping the toddler's left hand into a pot on the stove repeatedly. The baby girl is heard crying in the video.

The video has since been viewed more than 218,000 times.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Wednesday, Ms Low, an accountant, who has another eight-year-old daughter, said the incident happened on Jan 14.

"My whole body was shaking when I saw the recording", she said.

"(Since the incident), every night my daughter cries and cries non-stop, and she's too young to speak so we don't know if she's having nightmares or still in so much pain," she added.

She said that the maid was from Myanmar and was employed on Dec 7 last year.

In the Facebook post, Ms Low wrote in Chinese that the maid had initially claimed that the toddler had accidentally touched the hot cooking pot in the kitchen. However after viewing the footage, the maid told her that she had hurt the child so she could go home.

Ms Low called the police after viewing the video and the maid was arrested, she told ST.

The police are investigating the incident as voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.