Police arrest 34 for vice and illegal gambling

SINGAPORE - Police arrested 34 people for their suspected involvement in vice and gambling offences after a two-day operation by the Central Police Division, which ended on Thursday (Aug 2).

The Singapore Police Force said in a statement on Saturday that 25 women and nine men between the ages of 22 and 74 were arrested in raids conducted in areas such as Jalan Besar, Lavender Street, Stamford Road and Middle Road.

The 25 women were arrested for suspected offences under the Women's Charter and the Immigration Act, police said in the statement.

They were believed to have advertised sexual services online and were allegedly working from hotels and rented apartments.

Public solicitation, including online, is an offence under the Women's Charter. All 25 women were also in Singapore on social visit passes, which meant that it was illegal for them to work.

Unlicensed brothel operators, when convicted, can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to five years. Any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings from another person's prostitution can also be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to five years.

The nine men were arrested for their suspected involvement in illegal horse betting activities, police said. A total of $2,812 in cash was seized.

Any person who bets with a bookmaker, when convicted, can be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to six months. Those found to be involved in bookmaking can be fined between $20,000 and $200,000, and jailed for up to five years.

In the statement, the police said that it would "spare no effort in clamping down and taking tough enforcement action against illegal activities".