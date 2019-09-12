PMD rider jailed, another fined, for causing injuries

An e-scooter rider was jailed while another was fined after two pedestrians suffered fractures in separate incidents.

Prime mover driver Tan Gim Moh, 61, was sentenced yesterday to 18 days' jail for causing grievous hurt to Ms Tan Peck Lay, 58, by riding his personal mobility device in a rash manner on a pathway near Block 760, Yishun Ring Road.

Shortly before the accident occurred at around 7.30pm on Feb 25 last year, Tan had been riding at a speed of about 20 to 25 kmh on a bicycle lane with a cigarette in one hand while controlling the device with the other. Ms Tan, a part-time sales executive, was taking a stroll on the pathway adjacent to the bicycle lane. Deputy Public Prosecutor Colin Ng said the pathway is shared by e-scooter users and pedestrians.

As he was riding, Tan spotted two other pedestrians walking on the bicycle lane towards him. As he was obstructed, he decided to cut into the pathway but did not slow down.

The DPP said: "As the accused cut into the pathway, he realised that the victim was walking on (it).

"The accused tried to stop his e-scooter at that point but to no avail. The accused lost his balance and knocked into the victim from behind, causing the victim to fall forward onto the ground."

Ms Tan went to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) at around 10.20pm that day and was found with injuries, including a fracture to her right wrist.

In an unrelated case, Tham Chee Boon, 36, was fined $3,500 yesterday following a near-collision with a pedestrian who became startled, stumbled backwards and as a result, fractured her skull.

Tham pleaded guilty to causing grievous hurt to compliance executive Yeo Eng Koong, 53, by riding an e-scooter in a negligent manner. He did not hit her.

The paramedic for a private firm was riding on a pathway at a speed of around 10kmh when he approached a traffic light junction near Block 362, Woodlands Avenue 5 at around 9.30pm on March 29 last year.

DPP Muhamad Imaduddien said: "As the parties were approaching the intersection, their respective views were obstructed by large electrical boxes and construction barricades... The accused applied the brakes to his e-scooter and managed to avoid colliding into the victim.

"However, the victim was startled by the accused and stumbled backwards, causing her to fall and hit her head on the ground."

An ambulance later took her to KTPH where she was found with skull fractures and a blood clot in her brain. She was discharged on April 12 last year.