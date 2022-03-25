PMD rider arrested after colliding with pedestrian in Boon Lay

The PMD rider will be charged in court on March 26, 2022. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE
SINGAPORE - A man has been arrested following a collision between a personal mobility device and a pedestrian at a sheltered walkway in Boon Lay Avenue.

The police said they were alerted to the incident on Wednesday. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital.

Through extensive ground inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from the Jurong Police Division identified the suspect and arrested the man, 20, on Friday, said the police.

He was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of a negligent act causing grievous hurt.

He will be charged in court on Saturday.

Those convicted of a negligent act causing grievous hurt can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

The police said they will spare no effort to track down those who commit such brazen acts and will take firm action against them in accordance with the law.

