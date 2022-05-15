PMD delivery rider dies after accident with motorcycle in Serangoon

SINGAPORE - A 54-year-old delivery rider died after a road accident involving his personal mobility device (PMD) and a motorcycle.

The police said the accident occurred around 11pm on Friday night (May 13) in Serangoon Road towards Upper Serangoon Road after Whampoa East.

The PMD rider was unconscious when he was taken to hospital where he later died, added the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The man was wearing a food delivery uniform at the time and was in a coma before he died, Chinese-language daily Shin Min Daily News reported.

It added that the motorcyclist is suspected to have fled the scene.