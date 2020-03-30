PM Lee warns against scam e-mail purportedly sent by him

SINGAPORE - An e-mail purportedly sent by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has been circulating online, and he has reported this to the police.

The e-mail, claiming to be sent on behalf of the Government, provides an update on the Covid-19 outbreak and encourages readers to respond with their thoughts about the situation.

In a Facebook post on Monday (March 30), PM Lee wrote: "If you receive such an e-mail, do not respond to it. Also do not provide any personal information. And please do not forward it to your friends and family."

He added: "These are unscrupulous characters trying to exploit the current crisis to dupe you. Be extra careful, and stay safe online."