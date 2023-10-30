Plan to install over 200,000 CCTV cameras around S’pore delayed to mid-2030s: Police

SINGAPORE – A woman who scalded her husband with boiling water in March was caught four hours after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) alerted the police to the incident.

The woman, who was jailed for eight months for the crime, had fled Balam Road, off Circuit Road, and tried to escape to Indonesia via a ferry from the Singapore Cruise Centre.

She might have succeeded had she not been caught on police cameras (PolCams) in the area.

There are more than 90,000 of such cameras islandwide and the Singapore Police Force plans to install more than 200,000 by the mid-2030s, including upgrading current ones with better features.

In October 2021, The Straits Times had quoted the police as saying the 200,000 PolCams would be installed by 2030.

But this has been delayed.

A police spokesman said: “The timeline for the implementation of more than 200,000 PolCams by 2030 has been adjusted due to delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

On the man being scalded, ST had reported in May that the couple married in 2019, but by December 2022, the marriage had soured as he felt she was too possessive.

He had wanted a divorce, but on March 23, she attacked him with boiling water from a flask.

The SCDF responded to the incident and notified the police.

Station Inspector Siti Shamsiah Mohamad Deshah, a watch officer at the Police Operations Command Centre, dispatched officers to the scene, and she trawled through PolCam footage to find the culprit.

She noticed a suspicious woman in footage from one of the cameras located at a nearby staircase landing.

The 28-year-old Indonesian woman had covered her features by wearing a black dress and niqab, a veil with a small slit for the eyes.