PIE viaduct collapse: Or Kim Peow Contractors fined $10,000 for carrying out unauthorised works

SINGAPORE - Construction company Or Kim Peow Contractors was fined $10,000 on Tuesday (July 30) for carrying out unauthorised strengthening works on the permanent corbels, which are support structures, of a Pan-Island Expressway viaduct that collapsed in July 2017.

The company is facing other charges over the collapse, which resulted in the death of Chinese worker Chen Yinchuan, 31. Ten other workers were hurt, two seriously.

The company was the main contractor for the construction of the structure near Upper Changi.

The local construction firm and its group managing director Or Toh Wat were allegedly aware of cracks in the corbels of piers 40 and 41 of the viaduct, but had failed to do proper risk assessments of the affected corbels and take measures to ensure the safety and health of employees.

The sentence on Tuesday comes two days before the company is set to contest charges for causing the death of Mr Chen and the injuries of 10 others under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.