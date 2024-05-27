Philippine Senate probes mayor linked to couple in Singapore’s $3b money laundering case

SINGAPORE - The mayor of a small town in the Philippines, who is said to own 16 vehicles and a helicopter, has been linked to two foreigners arrested in Singapore’s $3 billion money laundering case.

The revelation emerged when Ms Alice Guo, mayor of Bamban in Tarlac, a province north of Manila, was investigated by the Senate of the Philippines over her alleged involvement in illegal scam hubs.

Ms Guo had incorporated Baofu Land Development in 2019 with Zhang Ruijin and Lin Baoying, as well as Philippine national Rachel Joan Malonzo Carreon and Cypriot national Huang Zhiyang.

According to media reports, the company built a compound in Bamban that allegedly housed illegal scam operations.

Chinese national Zhang, 45, who also holds a passport issued by Saint Kitts and Nevis, was sentenced to 15 months’ jail after he pleaded guilty in Singapore on April 30 to money laundering and forgery charges.

His lover and fellow Chinese national Lin, 44, who also holds a passport from Dominica, faces 10 charges, including the use of forged documents and possession of benefits of criminal conduct.

She is expected to plead guilty on May 30.

Ms Guo’s links to the couple were revealed in Securities and Exchange Commission documents obtained by Philippine Senator Risa Hontiveros, who is leading the probe.

According to Inquirer.net reports on the Senate hearing, the 38-year-old denied knowing her business partners’ criminal activities.

Ms Guo said she divested from the company in 2022 before she ran for mayor, and added that she had never spoken to the couple.

She said she only ever communicated with Huang, who is now a fugitive wanted by the Philippines’ Presidential Anti-Organised Crime Commission.

According to media reports, the 10ha compound developed by Baofu Land Development sits behind the Bamban Municipal Hall.

It houses 36 structures including barracks, villas, an Olympic-size swimming pool and a secret tunnel that connects the villas.

Hongsheng Gaming Technology Incorporated, which was located in the compound, allegedly operated fraudulent cryptocurrency investment scams under the guise of a legitimate Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo).

It was raided by the authorities in February 2023.