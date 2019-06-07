Pedestrian, 62, dies after being hit by car

A 62-year-old man died from serious head injuries after being hit by a car in Jurong East on Wednesday evening.

The police said they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a pedestrian in Jurong East Avenue 1, in the direction of Toh Guan Road, at about 8.45pm.

The man was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he later died. Police added that the 56-year-old driver is assisting in investigations.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported yesterday that the pedestrian was thrown about 5m in the accident and suffered serious head injuries. He was unconscious, according to a witness.

Two passers-by tried to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the victim, but he was unresponsive, Shin Min reported.

The police are investigating the accident, which led to traffic build-up along the road.