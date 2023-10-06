Pawnshop runner jailed for misappropriating luxury watches and lying to police that he was robbed

SINGAPORE - A pawnshop runner kept luxury watches and jewellery worth over $70,000 for himself when he was supposed to sell the items and, to cover his tracks, lied to the police that he was robbed.

Kang Eng Boo, 60, pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal breach of trust and another charge of giving false information to the police on Friday and was sentenced to ten months’ and two weeks’ jail for his crimes.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rimplejit Kaur said at the time of his offences, Kang was working for a pawnshop in Temple Street, where he worked at for over ten years.

His job was to sell the second-hand watches and jewellery that were consigned to him by the pawnshop. If he sold any of these consigned items, he was required to hand over the proceeds to the pawnshop. If the items were not sold, he would have to return them to the shop.

Between June and August 2020, Kang was entrusted with four Rolex watches, an Omega watch, a Franck Muller watch and a diamond bracelet worth a total of $70,058.

The items were handed to Kang for him to sell to those interested in purchasing second-hand watches and jewellery.

When Kang returned to the pawnshop on Aug 11, he told the shop’s administrative assistant, S, that he had sold three of the seven items, but someone had stolen the bag which contained the proceeds as well as the four unsold items.

When probed further, Kang refused to provide details of who he sold the three items to.

On Aug 14, Kang confessed to S that he had lodged a false police report of snatch theft on Aug 9 and claimed to S he had misplaced the bag containing the items and cash.

He promised to pay half the total value of the items to his employer but when he did not do so, a police report was lodged against him.

During police investigations, Kang initially claimed that he was a victim of snatch theft but subsequently changed his account and said he misplaced his bag in a unit at Lorong 14 Geylang on Aug 8.

He was found to be lying after investigations showed that he was never in that area on that date. Instead, he took the items for himself rather than returning them to the pawnshop.

He has not made any restitution to date.

Those who commit criminal breach of trust can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

Those found guilty of giving false information to a public servant can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.