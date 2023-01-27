‘Paedophilic’ man who abused several children to face new charge involving another alleged victim

SINGAPORE – A man earlier described as a “paedophilic school bus driver” who committed sexual offences against several children will have a new charge tendered against him involving another alleged victim.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En did not give details about the alleged victim when he addressed a district court on Friday.

The offender, Gary Alexander Tan, 68, whose victims included an autistic boy and a girl who was an alleged victim of physical abuse, was initially expected to be sentenced on Friday.

His case has been adjourned to March 1.

Tan, who was married at the time of the offences and has three adult children, pleaded guilty in December 2022 to six charges, including multiple counts of molestation.

Tan started his crime spree in 2006 when he spent the night at a friend’s home and molested her daughter, who was then between three and five years old, while the woman was sleeping nearby.

In 2009, he drove a seven-seater car to ferry passengers. No details have been given about whether he was then driving for a transport operator.

A kindergarten later engaged him to transport children with special needs. In 2011, an autistic boy, whom Tan found to be “cute”, became one of his passengers.

Though Tan’s contract ended in 2012, he continued to be engaged privately by the children’s parents to ferry the youngsters to and from school.

The boy was between four and six years old when Tan first targeted him.

Between 2013 and 2014, the boy was released early from kindergarten. While he was in the front passenger seat, Tan made the child perform a sexual act on him. Tan committed other similar offences against the boy during that period.

On May 4, 2016, Tan rang up a maid whom he had befriended and offered her some food. She met him with her employer’s daughter, whose age was not mentioned in court documents. The maid went behind Tan’s vehicle to eat after he volunteered to take care of the girl.