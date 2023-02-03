‘Paedophilic’ man who targeted multiple children now accused of molesting another child

SINGAPORE – A man who pleaded guilty in December 2022 to molesting three children and taking explicit videos of several other young people faces a fresh charge of molesting a pre-schooler in a church between 1993 and 1995.

Gary Alexander Tan, who was charged with molestation on Friday, is said to have targeted the child when she was between four and six years old.

The identity of the girl and details about the church cannot be disclosed because of a gag order.

The father of three adult children had in earlier proceedings admitted to molesting other young victims. They include a boy with autism and another young girl.

The 68-year-old is expected to be sentenced on March 1 after having pleaded guilty in December 2022 to six charges, including multiple counts of molestation.

Tan had molested one of his victims while spending the night at a friend’s home in 2006. While the woman slept, he molested the girl, who was then between three and five years old.

Some time later, Tan was engaged by a kindergarten to transport children with special needs. He had been driving a seven-seater car to earn a living around 2009.

Although his contract with the kindergarten ended in 2012, some parents continued to engage him to ferry their children to and from school.

His passengers included a boy with autism, who was between four and six years old. Tan abused the boy between 2013 and 2014.

Tan also took photos of another young girl, whose age was not mentioned in court documents. He got to the girl by befriending her helper, who was looking after her in 2016.

Tan took an upskirt photo of the girl in his vehicle after persuading the maid that he would look after her. He also asked two other maids he befriended to send him explicit photos of young girls. One declined, but the other agreed after he told her such photos would arouse him. On at least 22 occasions between May 5 and Nov 1, 2016, Tan instigated the maid to send him explicit photos of her employer’s pre-pubescent daughter.