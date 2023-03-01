‘Paedophilic’ driver who preyed on young girls, autistic boy gets 11 years and 7 months’ jail

SINGAPORE - A man earlier described as a “paedophilic school bus driver” who targeted multiple young girls and an autistic boy was sentenced to 11 years and seven months’ jail on Wednesday.

In December 2022, Gary Alexander Tan, 68, pleaded guilty to six charges, including multiple counts of molestation. Nine other charges were considered during sentencing.

Before handing down the sentence, District Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz noted that Tan had not been formally diagnosed with paedophilia.

She also said that his offences were “especially odious” as they involved vulnerable victims.

The father of three adult children started his crime spree some time between 1993 and 1995, when he molested a girl who was four to six years old at the time.

Details about the location of this offence cannot be disclosed due to a gag order.

The victim in that case alerted the authorities on Jan 25, 2023, after Tan’s conviction. Court documents did not disclose why she finally decided to do so.

Tan molested a second girl while spending the night at a friend’s home in 2006. While the woman slept, he molested her daughter, who was then between three and five years old. Some time later, Tan was engaged by a kindergarten to transport children with special needs. He had been driving a seven-seater car to earn a living around 2009. Although his contract with the kindergarten ended in 2012, some parents continued to engage him to ferry their children to and from school.

His passengers included a boy with autism, who was between four and six years old. Tan abused the boy between 2013 and 2014. Tan also took photos of another young girl, whose age was not mentioned in court documents. He got to the girl by befriending her family’s helper, who was looking after her in 2016. Tan took an upskirt photo of the girl in his vehicle after persuading the maid that he would look after her. He also asked two other maids he befriended to send him explicit photos of young girls. One declined, but the other agreed after he told her such photos would arouse him.