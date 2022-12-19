‘Paedophilic’ driver preyed on children, including autistic boy and girls

SINGAPORE - A paedophilic driver committed sexual offences involving many children, including an autistic boy and a girl who was an alleged victim of physical abuse.

Separately, Gary Alexander Tan, now 68, molested a friend’s child while her mother was asleep nearby. He also befriended maids, including one whom he later persuaded to send him sexually explicit pictures of her employer’s young daughter and son.

Tan, who is married with three adult children, pleaded guilty on Monday to six charges, including multiple counts of molestation.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Kee En said: “The accused is the stereotypical nightmare of any parent who has a young child.

“Behind the facade of a cheerful, kindly and garrulous elderly bus driver hid the insatiable lust of a depraved sexual predator.”

Tan started his crime spree in 2006 when he spent the night at a female friend’s home and molested her daughter, who was then between three and five years old, while the woman was sleeping nearby.

In 2009, he drove a seven-seater car which he used to ferry passengers.

A kindergarten later engaged him to transport children with special needs. In 2011, an autistic boy, whom he found to be cute, became one of his passengers.

Though Tan’s contract ended in 2012, he continued to be engaged privately by the children’s parents to take the youngsters to and from school.

The boy was between four and six years old around 2014 when he was released early from kindergarten. While he was in the front passenger seat, Tan made the child perform a sexual act on him. Tan committed similar offences against the boy between 2013 and 2014.

The offences were reported when the boy began to display sexualised behaviours. However, as he was autistic, he was non-verbal and unable to talk about the offences.

On May 4, 2016, Tan rang a maid whom he had befriended and offered her some food. She met him with her employer’s daughter, whose age was not mentioned in court documents. The maid went behind Tan’s vehicle to eat after he volunteered to take care of the girl.

He took the girl to the front cabin of the vehicle and took an upskirt shot of her as well as pictures of her sitting on his lap. The maid later retrieved the girl, oblivious to what Tan had done.

He also asked two other maids he had befriended to send him sexually explicit pictures of little girls. One declined, but the other agreed after he told her such pictures would arouse him. The DPP said Tan was also in a sexual relationship with her.