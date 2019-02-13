Over $96,000 in credit card transactions found after 4 arrested for syndicated fraud

SINGAPORE - More than $96,000 in fraudulent credit card transactions were found after police nabbed four syndicate suspects.

Police arrested three men and a woman, aged between 24 and 32, after receiving a report on Feb 1 about fraudulent activities being carried out on YouTrip.

YouTrip is a multi-currency electronic wallet application.

Preliminary investigations revealed that at least 85 fraudulent credit card top-up transactions by 18 suspicious account users were carried out between December 2018 and last month.

In a Tuesday night (Feb 12) statement, police said the transactions amounted to more than $96,000.

Officers from the Commercial Affairs Department identified and arrested the suspects on Monday and Tuesday, and hauled up another 15 for investigations.

Several YouTrip Mastercards, ATM withdrawal receipts, and 12 cellphones were seized, police said.

The four caught are expected to be charged on Wednesday with unauthorised access to computer material under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act.

Those found guilty can be fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Police advised the public to use SMS one-time password (OTP) verifications and notifications for any card purchases to prevent unauthorised use of debit or credit cards.

They also advised against giving out card details to strangers.

"Check bank statements and alert the bank immediately should there be any discrepancies or fraudulent charges," the police added.