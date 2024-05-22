Over $800k in donations from convicts in $3 billion money laundering case surrendered to authorities

SINGAPORE - Several charities that received donations from individuals linked to Singapore’s high-profile money laundering case have surrendered the contributions to the authorities.

The President’s Challenge and Community Chest (ComChest) told The Straits Times on May 18 that they had handed the donations to the police, in line with the Commissioner of Charities’ (COC) recommendations.

ComChest received $30,000 and the President’s Challenge got more than $350,000 from individuals in the case. Both organisations did not identify the donors.

Separately, Sian Chay Medical Institution said it had handed over to the authorities all the donations it received from individuals in the case in October 2023.

From 2020 to 2022, Su Haijin donated $101,000 in total to the social service agency. Su Baolin donated $39,000 in total from 2021 to 2023, while Zhang Ruijin donated $12,000 in 2021.

In an earlier interview, Sian Chay Medical Institution confirmed it had also received a cheque of $100,000 each from Su Haijin, Su Baolin and Zhang Ruijin in 2020, which were then given to the President’s Challenge.

ST reported in October 2023 that at least six charitable organisations and social service agencies had received donations from those involved in the case.

That same month, the COC sent out an advisory to charities urging them to review their donor records from as far back as January 2019, to see if individuals linked to the case had donated money to them.

The charities were also told to consider the potential legal and reputational risks to their organisations, if it comes to light that they had accepted donations from individuals linked to the case.

Since then, more than $800,000 in donations made by four convicted foreigners in Singapore’s high-profile money laundering case have been surrendered to the authorities.

According to court documents, this comprises $401,000 from Su Haijin, $147,800 from Su Baolin, $137,776 from Vang Shuiming, and $122,000 from Zhang Ruijin, making a total of $808,576.

The monies are being either held by the police or Accountant-General’s Department, which is under the Ministry of Finance.

The four men, who hold various foreign nationalities but are all originally from China, had pleaded guilty in April and May.

Vang Shuiming, 43, was sentenced to 13 months’ and six weeks’ jail, while Su Haijin, 41, and Su Baolin, 42, were given 14 months’ jail.

Zhang Ruijin, 45, was sentenced to 15 months behind bars – the longest imprisonment term in the case so far.