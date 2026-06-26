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Migrant workers from KPA Engineering entering the Ministry of Manpower Services Centre in Bendemeer on June 22.

SINGAPORE – More than 80 companies have expressed interest in taking in the migrant workers affected in an alleged abandonment case, with job placements starting next week.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng said in a Facebook post on June 26 that the National Trades Union Congress and the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) are supporting 407 of the workers, who will be relocated to a single lodging facility by this weekend so support can be more coordinated.

“On jobs, we have received interest from over 80 companies with close to 400 vacancies, and our unions are sending in more referrals,” said Ng, who added that the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) was at Tuas View Dormitory to help the remaining workers file their claims directly.

“Job placement kicks off next week.”

He added: “We will make sure no one is left behind in this process.”

TADM provides employees and employers with services to resolve employment disputes.

The Straits Times had earlier reported that the workers, who are primarily from India and Bangladesh, were employed by KPA Engineering, SK Industries and VVR Plant Engineering, which offer air-conditioning, plumbing and building services.

The three companies, along with another four here, share the same director, Indian national and Singapore permanent resident Ramu Palani Velu.

Ramu has been uncontactable and is believed to have left Singapore.

The workers had on June 22 approached the authorities for help at the Ministry of Manpower Services Centre in Bendeemer after not being paid for at least two months.

MWC, a non-governmental organisation that works on fair employment practices and the well-being of migrant workers in Singapore, met more than 300 affected workers the next day and offered them help.