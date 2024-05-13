More than 8 years’ jail for man who tried to rape neighbour who fell asleep by pool

SINGAPORE – A South Korean engineer saw his inebriated neighbour sleeping by the pool of their serviced apartment compound and tried to rape her.

The 25-year-old woman, an exchange student from Sweden, was shocked when she woke up to find the man on top of her. She repeatedly told him to stop and managed to get away after a scuffle.

On May 13, Cho Tae Kwon, now 51, was sentenced to a jail term of eight years and 4½ months, after he pleaded guilty to one charge each of attempted rape and outrage of modesty.

Two other charges, for molesting the victim, were taken into consideration.

Cho’s sentence included jail time in lieu of caning. He cannot be caned as he is above the age of 50.

He was 49 years old when he entered Singapore on June 20, 2022, on a short-term social visit pass.

He was working as an engineer at Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre and lived in a unit on the ninth floor with four other colleagues.

There is a gag order to protect the identities of the victim and her friends, as well as regarding the location of the offence.

The victim lived on the 14th floor with five other students. She and Cho were strangers.

Deputy Public Prosecutors (DPP) Claire Poh and Natalie Chu said in sentencing submissions: “It is tragic that a young woman was senselessly violated in a place where she should have felt safe and secure.”

The High Court was told that on the evening of Sept 9, 2022, Cho went to his colleagues’ 13th floor apartment for dinner and drinks to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

He headed back to his unit at about 12.30am on Sept 10, 2022.

The victim returned to her flat around 2.50am after she and her flatmates went clubbing.

She then left the unit, bought some groceries and headed towards the pool area on the fourth floor.