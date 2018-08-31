Over 7,000 sachets of chewing tobacco found in car by ICA

SINGAPORE - Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers discovered over 7,000 sachets of chewing tobacco in a car at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (Aug 30).

The tobacco was hidden in various modified compartments of the car, which was registered in Malaysia.

In a Facebook post, ICA said that the car had been driven by a 22-year-old male Malaysian.

The case was referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigations.

The ICA said: "Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security. The ICA will continue to conduct security checks to prevent smuggling attempts."

