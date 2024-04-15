Over 470 youth arrested for sexual crimes in 2023; offenders’ exposure to porn cited as a reason

SINGAPORE - More youth aged 19 and below committed sex crimes in 2023, with over 470 of them getting arrested for such offences, about a 30 per cent rise from 2022.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Sun Xueling, who said this at the police’s Sexual Crime Awareness Seminar on April 15, cited two reasons for this increase.

One was youth were being exposed early to sexually explicit materials or adult sexual activity, and also to inappropriate or inaccurate information about sexual behaviours and relationships.

The police said among those youth arrested, sexual penetration of minors was the most common offence. In most cases, victims knew the culprits.

Ms Shamala Gopalakrishnan, lead psychologist and assistant director of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) Home Team Psychology Division, highlighted the rise of the Internet, mobile phones, and youth being digital natives.

She said: “The Internet has become an accessible ‘sex educator’ through spreading misinformation on sex and relationships through sexually explicit materials, including pornography. That’s our concern.”

She added without early detection of sexually inappropriate behaviours displayed by youth, they can become preoccupied with online sexually explicit materials.

She said: “They adopt unrealistic, harmful perceptions towards women and girls, and this can contribute to sexual offending.”

To address this, Ms Shamala said the Division is working with the Ministry of Education (MOE) to develop programmes to reduce the likelihood of inappropriate behaviours and sex offences.

The police said the aim of the seminar was to raise awareness of the youth sexual offending situation, and the criminal justice procedures for both offenders and victims.

Those present at the seminar included the Attorney-General’s Chambers, MOE, the Ministry of Social and Family Development, Singapore Prison Service, non-profit organisation SG Her Empowerment, and specialists from the Serious Sexual Crime Branch.

To tackle sexual offending among youth, Ms Sun said the police, MHA and MOE have been working to improve training for counsellers who help children and youth.

Both ministries are developing a resource package to train counsellors in schools and in the community to recognise early signs of harmful sexual behaviours in children and youth, she said.

The package will be available in the second half of 2024, and enable counsellors to intervene early, added Ms Sun.

She said the police will visit schools and give talks on sexual crime prevention.