Over 400 people being investigated over suspected scam involvement, victims lost over $15.7m

SINGAPORE – A total of 311 men and 133 women are being investigated for suspected involvement in over 1,400 cases of scams as scammers or money mules, the police said on Friday.

Victims reportedly lost over $15.7 million.

This follows an operation conducted by the Commercial Affairs Department and seven police land divisions between Dec 9 and 30.

The suspects are aged between 15 and 80, and the scams they are allegedly involved in are mainly phishing, loan, job, e-commerce, government and China official impersonation as well as investment types.

They are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The police said: “To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.”

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, while those convicted of money laundering can be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.v

Those found guilty of carrying on a business to provide any type of payment service without a licence can be fined up to $125,000, jailed up to three years, or both.