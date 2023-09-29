Over $3.8 million in cryptocurrency withdrawn from alleged money launderer’s account while in remand

SINGAPORE – Cryptocurrency worth more than $3.8 million was withdrawn from the Binance account of one of the accused in Singapore’s worst money laundering scandal two days after his arrest and while he was in remand.

The Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) did not know about these assets belonging to Turk national Vang Shuiming, 42, until they were told by the foreign authorities.

CAD’s lead investigation officer (IO) for the case said this showed Vang had connections outside, which made him a high flight risk.

Vang is one of 10 foreigners arrested on Aug 15 and charged the next day with being involved in the money laundering case that has seen assets and cash worth over $2.4 billion seized and issued with prohibition orders.

All 10 are originally from China.

Vang, also known as Wang Shuiming, faces one count of using a forged document and four counts of money laundering.

He was denied bail on Friday.

Mr Teh Yee Liang, the lead IO on Vang’s case, said in his affidavit arguing against bail that Vang’s assets were moved by a person of interest.

The IO said these assets were not known to the CAD initially, and it was alerted to the movement of assets by foreign authorities.

In total, Vang’s cryptocurrency assets are believed to amount to over $40 million, said Mr Teh.

He said the withdrawal of these assets showed Vang has the means to relocate outside Singapore despite the seizure of his local assets, should he be released on bail.

Mr Teh said Vang has more than $128 million in his personal bank accounts and other corporate accounts owned by him.

Vang’s wife also owns 15 properties worth over $104 million and three vehicles worth more than $3.3 million, bought by Vang.

Taking into account $962,000 worth of cash found in Vang’s home, the couple has over $243 million worth of assets seized or subjected to prohibition of disposal orders.

The orders mean they cannot sell these items.