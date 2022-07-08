Over 300 men and women under police investigation for involvement in scams

SINGAPORE - A total of 227 men and 105 women, aged 16 to 76, are under investigation for their suspected role as scammers or money mules in numerous scams, the police said in a release on Friday (July 8).

The suspects are believed to be involved in more than 1078 scam cases, including Internet love scams and fraud involving e-commerce, investments, jobs, loans and impersonation of government and China officials.

These illicit activities have led to victims losing close to a total of $9.8 million.

The suspects are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

Cheating carries an imprisonment term of up to 10 years and a fine, while money laundering carries an imprisonment term not exceeding 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both. Providing payment services without a licence carries a maximum fine of $125,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both.

Members of the public should reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines, as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes.

Those who have any information related to such crimes can contact the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it online at this website.

For more information on scams, visit the Scam Alert website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722- 6688.