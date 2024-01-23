Over 30 cases of illegal pet, wildlife smuggling detected in 2023

SINGAPORE - At least 30 cases of pet animal and wildlife smuggling were detected by the authorities in 2023.

The largest of these cases took place in March 2023 and involved the smuggling of 337 birds, according to a joint statement on Jan 23 from the National Parks Board (NParks) and Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Two of the men involved in that case received sentences of up to 72 weeks in jail, the highest to date meted out by the courts for animal smuggling. An attempt to illegally import an Asian arowana and three axolotls through the Singapore Cruise Centre on Dec 14, 2023, was foiled by ICA officers. These species are listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (Cites) and were imported without the appropriate permits.

Five puppies and three kittens were found during a vehicle inspection at Woodlands Checkpoint on Jan 10 in what was the first case of animal smuggling detected in 2024.

The animals were found hidden in the car’s spare tyre compartment and the 42-year-old driver of the car was arrested.

NParks said that the case is under investigation.

Since 2021, NParks has seized 180 wildlife specimens in cases which involved suspects who had advertised these animals for sale through online platforms such as Telegram.

Many of these animals were Cites-listed and as such are not allowed to be sold, offered for sale or kept as pets in Singapore.

Under the Animals and Birds Act, a first-time offender found guilty of importing any animal or bird without a licence may be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

Those found guilty of illegally trading Cites-protected species may be fined up to $100,000 per specimen and be jailed up to six years.