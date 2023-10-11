Over 3 months’ jail for stalker who used taser to assault ex-girlfriend

SINGAPORE – After their breakup, a Taiwanese man relentlessly stalked his Singapore-based former girlfriend from July to August 2023, and on one occasion, even used a taser to stun her neck area.

The 30-year-old unemployed man was sentenced to two months and six weeks’ jail on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to one count each of stalking the Taiwanese woman as well as assaulting and using criminal force on her.

He is not named due to a gag order to protect his former girlfriend’s identity.

The couple had earlier met in Taiwan and started their relationship in July 2021. In February 2023, the woman relocated to Singapore after finding a job here and the man would regularly visit her.

The couple broke up in June and he tried to contact her multiple times soon after.

He also made several trips from Taiwan to Singapore to meet and speak to her in person. He would then turn up unannounced near her home and workplace.

On July 5, the woman received a text message from him, stating that he was waiting for her near her home.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Janice See said: “In response to the victim’s scepticism that he was in Singapore, the accused replied by accurately describing the victim’s attire that day, and proceeded to wait... outside the training centre of her place of employment, where he met the victim.”

Feeling fearful for her safety, the woman applied for a personal protection order (PPO) in Taiwan on July 22.

Seven days later, the man went to a ground floor lobby of the woman’s block of flats and confronted her when she turned up at around 11pm. She agreed to meet him the next day.

He went to the lobby again on July 31 and waited for his former girlfriend to return home.

DPP See told the court: “Upon seeing the victim enter the lobby with some friends, the accused approached her and asked if they could talk.

“This caused the victim to feel harassed and threatened, and she asked her friends to call for police assistance on her behalf. As the victim felt fearful for her safety, her friends offered to accompany her up to her residence.”

Shortly after this incident, the man created a group chat, which included the victim and her friends, and sent them threatening messages.

He also messaged the victim privately, demanding that she apologise to him for asking her friends to alert the police.