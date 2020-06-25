Over 2,400 sexual enhancement pills labelled 'supplements' and 'merchandise' seized by ICA

SINGAPORE - A total of 2,411 sexual enhancement tablets have been seized after an attempt to smuggle them into Singapore as "supplements" and "merchandise".

The tablets were found after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at the Changi Airfreight Centre noticed anomalies in the X-ray images of a shipment.

The authority said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (June 24) the incident occurred on June 18 and that the case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

"This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill intent to smuggle security items into Singapore," said the ICA, adding that it will continue to conduct security checks on passengers, goods and vehicles to safeguard Singapore's security.