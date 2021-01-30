Over $220k worth of drugs seized, 2 arrested

A paper bag containing drugs and packets of heroin and Ice (above) seized from two men during the drug bust on Thursday. The two Singaporeans were arrested at a hotel near Jalan Sultan.
More than 3kg of heroin - sufficient to feed the addiction of about 1,450 abusers for a week - was among drugs seized by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Two Singaporean men, aged 35 and 60, were also arrested, said the CNB yesterday.

About 3,055g of heroin, 58g of Ice and one Ecstasy fragment were seized during the drug bust on Thursday. The drugs are estimated to be worth more than $220,000.

Cash amounting to $1,650 as well as 100 nitrazepam tablets were also recovered.

CNB officers arrested the two men at a hotel near Jalan Sultan on Thursday morning. "As the officers moved in to arrest the suspects, both put up a violent struggle and necessary force was used to subdue them," said the CNB.

A total of 20 packets and straws containing about 2,416g of heroin, two packets containing about 22g of Ice, and one Ecstasy fragment were seized from the 35-year-old.

The other man was found with 58 packets and straws containing about 629g of heroin, seven packets with about 36g of Ice, and the cash amounting to $1,650.

The 35-year-old man was later brought to his hideout near Lorong 22 Geylang, where about 10g of heroin and 100 nitrazepam tablets were found.

Investigations into the drug activities of the suspects are ongoing.


