Over 2 years’ jail for man who assaulted Malaysian actor with baton at Singapore Expo event

SINGAPORE – A man who attacked a Malaysian celebrity with an extendable baton during a fan meeting at the Singapore Expo in March 2023 was sentenced to two years, four months and two weeks’ jail on April 25.

Muhammad Nabil Rashid committed the offence due to delusions that the victim – Mr Ahmad Kamal Ahmad Adli, 36, better known as Kamal Adli – had molested Nabil’s female relative.

Nabil, 34, a Singaporean, pleaded guilty to one count of assault and two counts of using criminal force on another person on Jan 31.

On March 12, 2023, Mr Ahmad – known for his roles in Malay-language horror film Niyang Rapik, action comedy film Abang Long Fadil and several television shows – took part in a celebrity meet-and-greet session at a bazaar event at the Singapore Expo. His attendance was advertised on social media, and he had also posted on Instagram about it.

Nabil, who believed the actor had molested his relative, decided to go to the event and attack the actor after he saw the advertisements. Court documents did not state what spurred him to feel that way.

Armed with an extendable baton, Nabil wore a cap and a face mask before travelling to the Singapore Expo. He arrived there shortly before 9.20pm and called out to Mr Ahmad when he saw him.

In January, Deputy Public Prosecutor Cheah Wenjie told the court: “(The actor) thought the accused wanted to take a photo together with him, and approached the accused.

“The accused then took out the extendable baton from his pocket, extended it to its full length, and hit (him) once on the top of his head, once on the left side of his face, and once on his arm.”

After that, Nabil pulled down his face mask and smiled at Mr Ahmad before walking away. Members of the public and the actor’s family members chased Nabil and pinned him down.

The police arrested Nabil soon after and both men were then taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Mr Ahmad suffered facial wounds, one of which needed four stitches.

At around 11pm at CGH, while in a wheelchair, Mr Ahmad crossed paths with Nabil, who spat at him.

Nabil was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health following the attack.

A psychiatrist who examined him felt that he suffered from a psychiatric illness – likely delusional disorder. Dr Cheow Enquan also felt he had antisocial personality disorder.

Despite these, he stated that Nabil was not of unsound mind during the attack and was aware that his actions were wrong.

Dr Cheow stated in his report that the attacker did not know Mr Ahmad personally. The doctor said he believed that Nabil had a complete lack of insight into his illness and refused to take any medication, despite multiple attempts to persuade him to do so.