Over $199,000 worth of drugs seized by CNB and police; 5 suspects arrested

SINGAPORE - Over two days, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the Singapore Police Force seized a total of about 2.8kg of heroin, 257g of cannabis and 38g of Ice, with an estimated street worth of more than $199,000.

On Wednesday (Aug 15), CNB officers deployed in the vicinity of Jurong Gateway Road spotted two suspects meeting at a taxi stand, parting ways after a short while. Both suspects were arrested within the same area.

The first suspect, a 52-year-old Singaporean man, was found to be carrying a sling bag with a total of about 470g of heroin inside. Officers recovered S$2,800 from the second suspect, a 24-year-old Malaysian woman.

Later that same day, CNB officers arrested a 57-year-old Singaporean man on suspicion of drug abuse, in the vicinity of Ang Mo Kio Street 61. They also arrested a 62-year-old Singaporean man, who was suspected of being a drug trafficker. He was believed to be known to the 52-year-old suspect arrested earlier that day.

When the police searched the vehicle of the 62-year-old, they found a total of about 132g of heroin and a small amount of Ice. A small packet of heroin was also recovered from the ground beside the vehicle.

CNB officers later raided the man's residence, where they found about 90g of heroin and 7g of Ice.

On Thursday, slightly after midnight, police officers who were on patrol in Geylang Lorong 20 found a straw of suspected controlled drugs on a 49-year-old Singaporean man. The man was subsequently arrested when he attempted to flee.

Officers found a total of about 2.1kg of heroin, 257g of cannabis and 30g of Ice in the man's bag. They also recovered cash amounting to more than $3,000 from him. The man was later referred to CNB for further investigations.

Investigations into the drug activities of all the arrested suspects are ongoing.

According to the police, the 2.8kg of heroin seized was enough to feed the addiction of about 1,330 drug abusers for a week, while the 257g of cannabis seized was enough to feed the addiction of more than 35 drug abusers for a week.

In their joint statement, the police and CNB said: "This large seizure has prevented a substantial amount of drugs from doing further harm to society."