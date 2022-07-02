Over 1,000 children from low-income families to benefit from literacy classes

SINGAPORE - More than 1,000 children, aged seven to 12, from low-income families are expected to benefit from literacy classes under a new initiative.

The Alphabet Project, run by charity Hope Initiative Alliance (HIA) and the Social Service Office of the Ministry of Social and Family Development, was launched on Saturday (July 2) and provides reading, writing and storytelling programmes.

HIA said it plans to expand the project by working with government agencies, community partners and corporate sponsors to organise programmes and an annual national story writing or storytelling competition for children.

It is hoped that the project will build the children's confidence, help them connect with other children, and integrate them with the wider community.

Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for National Development and Communications and Information, was the guest of honour at the launch at Yassin Kampung restaurant in Bedok.

Thirteen children, aged between eight and 12, who participated in a two-week pilot programme under The Alphabet Project, were commended for completing the programme. They were treated to a meal with their families before going on a trip to the zoo.

In the pilot, held last month, the children attended a virtual story-telling class and created their own stories and audio books.

Mr Tan said: "(The programme) really gives our young children the ability to express themselves, unleash their imagination and build their self-confidence."

He added: "Regardless of the starting point in life, everyone can be somebody... We have to reach out to help kids from underprivileged families to really get to a good start in life."

To donate to The Alphabet Project, go to https://www.giving.sg/hope-initiative-alliance/nurturing_future_leaders…