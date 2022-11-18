Over 100 police reports filed on phishing scam purporting unpaid LTA fines and bills

SINGAPORE - There have been at least 112 police reports made since Oct 13 regarding phishing scams involving unpaid fines or bills to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Victims have lost at least $133,000 to the scammers.

In an advisory issued on Friday, the police said the victims would receive text messages that were purportedly from LTA notifying them of unpaid bills or fines.

They would then click on a link embedded in the messages to view information regarding the supposed fines, but would instead be directed to fraudulent websites.

After they provide their credit or debit card details and one-time passwords (OTPs), they would subsequently discover unauthorised transactions made with their cards.