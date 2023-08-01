Over 10 years’ jail, cane for man who assaulted his two babies, fracturing their skulls

SINGAPORE - A man who forcefully shook his two-month-old daughter and, on another occasion, shoved his two-year-old son to the floor thrice – causing skull fractures to both children – was on Tuesday sentenced to jail and caning.

The man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the children’s identities, physically abused the pair on at least five different occasions between 2018 and 2021.

In a bid to cover his tracks, he lied to the police and instigated his wife, 28, to do likewise.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years and four weeks’ jail after he pleaded guilty to offences including two counts of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to the children.

He was also ordered to receive 12 strokes of the cane.

Eight other charges, including more counts of assault involving both victims, were considered during sentencing.

On May 25, 2018, the man carried his two-month-old daughter at home as she was crying.

He started shaking her forcefully, and did so even more vigorously out of frustration when her cries intensified.

His wife saw him and took the baby away from him when she noticed that the child’s head was wobbling.

The little girl cried throughout the night, and the couple took her to the Singapore General Hospital the next day.

She was then referred to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH), where she was found with injuries including a fractured skull and two broken ribs.

There was also evidence that the child had shaken baby syndrome and she was hospitalised for 33 days.

The police were alerted, and when officers were recording the man’s statement on May 27, 2018, he lied and claimed that he did not know how his daughter fractured her skull.

He instigated his wife to give false information to the authorities four days later.