Ousted founders of medical device firm loses bid to sue over copying of trade secrets

SINGAPORE - Two founders of a medical device company, who were ousted, tried to sue two directors of the firm, accusing them of failing to protect its trade secrets.

Healthstats founders, Dr Ting Choon Meng and Mr Chua Ngak Hwee, claimed that they were removed so that the "crown jewels" of the company - software source code for its key product - could be passed to a third party.

The company founders wanted to bring a lawsuit on its behalf against directors Mr Lian Chin Chiang and Mr Chang Hon Yee for breaching their fiduciary duties.

But the High Court threw out their arguments, saying that there was a complete lack of evidence for their claims.

Judicial Commissioner Ang Cheng Hock concluded that Dr Ting and Mr Chua had not taken the legal action in good faith, but in retaliation for being removed from their position.

In his judgment, the judge noted the pair's removal did not sit well with them.

He gleaned this from the vitriol Dr Ting expressed towards his former subordinates, including comparing the chief financial officer to a "dog (that) has recognised a new master".

Up till March 2 last year, Dr Ting was executive chairman while Mr Chua was chief technology officer of Healthstats. Despite many investors over the years, the company lost an average of $2 million a year since it was started in 2000.

Its main product was a blood pressure monitoring device that could be worn on the wrist, and its source code and algorithm within were considered as trade secrets by the company.

In May 2017, the pair approached private asset management firm One Tree Partners (OTP) to look for investors. Mr Chang and Mr Charles Chen agreed to invest through a company called Tupai.

In return for its $20 million investment, Tupai became the majority shareholder..

Mr Lian, Mr Chang, as well as then OTP chief executive officer Tan Shern Liang were appointed as Healthstats directors. Mr Lian was also appointed CEO of Healthstats.

In 2017, a memorandum of understanding between Healthstats and Australian biomedical product development company, Planet Innovation (PI) was signed, to integrate the former's device with the latter's patient monitoring system.

In February last year, Mr Lian wanted to step down as CEO due to "irreconcilable differences" with Dr Ting, Mr Chua and Mr Tan. But Mr Chang decided that Mr Tan should leave instead.

On March 1, Mr Tan resigned as director of Healthstats and Dr Ting and Mr Chua were suspended.

In front of several employees, Mr Lian told an engineer to copy the source code into a hard disk. The hard disk was taken home by a manager but returned to the office six days later.

After Dr Ting and Mr Chua sought an explanation for their suspensions, Healthstats detailed various reasons, including their attempts to procure "wrongful" payments to themselves totalling $1.6 million.

On May 2, Dr Ting and Mr Chua were fired. On May 30, they were removed as directors.

Dr Ting and Mr Chua, represented by Mr Pradeep Pillai of PRP Law, alleged that Mr Lian had copied the source code because he and Mr Chang intended to share it with PI.

Mr Lian's lawyer, Mr Adrian Tan of TSMP Law Corporation, argued that there was nothing surreptitious abut his conduct as he had given the instructions openly.

Mr Lian said he was securing a backup copy so that Healthstats would not be "held ransom" by Dr Ting and Mr Chua.

Counsel for the defendants, which include Ms Blossom Hing of Drew & Napier and Ms Koh Swee Yen of WongPartnership, argued that the pair were abusing the legal process in a bid to wrest back control of the company's dealings.

In 2011, another company founded by Dr Ting, MobileStats, sued the Ministry of Defence for allegedly infringing its patent for a mobile emergency medical station. The suit was eventually dropped.