Orchard Towers murder: Man who punched victim while holding knife gets life in prison and caning

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old man, who was holding a karambit knife when he punched another man at Orchard Towers in 2019, has been sentenced to life imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane for murder.

Tan Sen Yang was the only one in a group of seven who was armed with a weapon during the fight.

On April 25, a High Court judge found him guilty of murdering Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass, 31, at about 6.25am on July 2, 2019.

Justice Aedit Abdullah said the prosecution has proved its case against Tan beyond a reasonable doubt, despite the “spirited defence” put up by his lawyers.

The judge rejected defence arguments that there was sufficient doubt over whether Tan was the one who had inflicted the fatal stab wound on the victim’s neck.

Tan’s lawyers had argued that another member of his group, Mr Chan Jia Xing, was captured on surveillance footage with a black item in his hand.

But the judge concluded that the object was probably an e-cigarette, as Mr Chan was seen bringing it to his mouth at one point.

The defence had also argued that Mr Satheesh suffered eight wounds despite Tan punching him three times.

But Justice Abdullah noted that the fight was a dynamic situation where the victim was moving around, and that one punching motion could have caused more than one wound.

Justice Abdullah also rejected defence arguments that Tan should be convicted of the lesser offence of culpable homicide because he had mental conditions that diminished his responsibility for his acts.

The judge was not satisfied that Tan’s adjustment disorder and alcohol-use disorder had impaired his mental responsibility, noting that there was no contributory link between the conditions and his offence.

After Tan was convicted, the prosecution told the court that it was not asking for the death penalty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hay Hung Chun sought life imprisonment and at least 15 strokes of the cane, citing a 2022 case where a man slashed a jogger at Punggol Field in a random attack on May 10, 2020.

Defence counsel Teo Choo Kee asked for at least 12 strokes of the cane.