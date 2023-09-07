Orchard Road fatal brawl: Man charged with rioting while armed with deadly weapon

SINGAPORE – Another man believed to be a member of a group that had allegedly caused hurt to a man in Orchard Road in August before his death was charged on Thursday with rioting while armed with a deadly weapon.

Raja Rishi, 27, is accused of committing the offence at Concorde Hotel and Shopping Mall at around 6am on Aug 20.

His case has been adjourned to Sept 25.

He allegedly ganged up with more than 10 others including Sharvin Jay Nair, 24; Visnu Suriamurthi, 27; and Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran, 29, to cause hurt to Mr Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail.

The Straits Times earlier reported that Mr Isrrat had multiple injuries and was unconscious when he was rushed to hospital, where he died.

Most alleged members of Raja’s group were earlier charged with rioting while armed with a deadly weapon.

Those convicted of the offence could be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.

On Aug 29, Nair was handed six other charges not linked to the brawl, including three counts of assault.

Asvain is accused of killing Mr Isrrat and was charged with murder on Aug 22. If convicted, he would face the death penalty.

Several other men who are not believed to be part of the group have also been charged.

They include Muhammad Shahrulnizam Osman, 30, who faces one count of voluntarily causing hurt to another man with a dangerous weapon.

He allegedly used a bread knife with a 30cm blade to slash Visnu, injuring him in the chest.

Another man, Mohamad Zachary Danial Mohamad Azhar, 22, faces one count each of being in possession of three bread knives in a public place and abetting Shahrulnizam to commit assault with such a weapon.

Zachary allegedly handed a bread knife to Shahrulnizam shortly before 5am on Aug 20.

The cases involving all the men are pending.

Shahrulnizam could be jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments if he is convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.