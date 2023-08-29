Orchard Road fatal brawl: 1 more man charged with rioting, another gets 6 extra charges

SINGAPORE - Yet another man allegedly linked to the fatal Orchard Road hotel brawl appeared in court on Tuesday and is now accused of rioting while being armed with a deadly weapon.

Puthenvilla Keith Peter, 24, was said to be part of a group that was involved in a fight at the Concorde Hotel Singapore and Concorde Shopping Mall at around 6am on Aug 20.

They had allegedly ganged up to caused hurt to Mr Mohammad Isrrat Mohd Ismail who was later rushed to hospital, where he died.

Puthenvilla will be remanded at the Central Police Division and his case has been adjourned to Sept 5.

On Tuesday, an alleged member of the same group, Sharvin Jay Nair, 24, who also faces a similar rioting charge was handed six charges not linked to the brawl, including three counts of assault.

He allegedly committed resistance or obstruction to the lawful apprehension of another person on June 18, 2022.

Nair was in Aliwal Street near Beach Road at around 3.30am that day when he allegedly tried to pull another man away while the latter was being arrested. Court documents did not disclose the reasons behind the man’s arrest.

About a month later, Nair was in the nearby Pahang Street at around 4am when he allegedly assaulted two men by punching their torsos.

In October 2022, he was in North Bridge Road at around 3.30am when he allegedly disturbed the public peace by fighting with four men. Nair is said to have punched and kicked one of the men, who suffered a fracture to his nasal bone.

Nair was in Jalan Berseh near Jalan Besar at around 11.20pm on July 31, 2023, when he was allegedly found to be in possession of a stun gun.

To date, more than 10 men have been charged over their alleged involvement in the fatal Orchard Road brawl.

Among them, Asvain Pachan Pillai Sukumaran, a 29-year-old, is accused of killing Mr Isrrat and is facing a murder charge.

Another man, Muhammad Shahrulnizam Osman, 30, was charged with one count of voluntarily causing hurt to another man with a dangerous weapon. He is accused of using a knife to slash an alleged member of Asvain’s group in the chest.

The cases involving all of the alleged offenders are still pending.

If convicted of murder, Asvain will face the death penalty.

Shahrulnizam can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned, or receive any combination of such punishments if he is convicted of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Those convicted of rioting with a deadly weapon can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned.